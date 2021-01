GOAL

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has called on Paris Saint-Germain to be respectful.

PSG are reportedly circling should Lionel Messi decide to leave, but Laporta - who is favourite to take charge at Barca - has said he wants the French giants to play fair.

"We also ask PSG to be respectful with Barca, and not to try to destabilise us," RMC quote Laporta as saying.