LaLiga has been suspended for the next two matchdays after Real Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine following a positive coronavirus test by one of their basketball players.

Given the circumstances that are coming to light this morning, referring to the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs, LaLiga considers it appropriate to continue to the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19. As a result, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, it agrees to postpone at least the next two match days.

Said decision will be reevaluated after the completion of the quarantines decreed in the affected clubs and the other possible situations that may arise.

LaLiga, as organizer of the competition, has proceeded to communicate its decision to the Spanish football federation (RFEF), the High Sports Council (CSD) and the Clubs.