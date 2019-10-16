LaLiga has proposed moving the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona on October 26 from Camp Nou to the Santiago Bernabeu amid the political unrest in Catalonia.

Nine Catalan political leaders were given prison sentences ranging from nine to 13 years on Monday for their roles in the region's 2017 referendum and subsequent unilateral declaration of independence.

The ruling has sparked a huge backlash and clashes between police and protestors, with Barcelona's main airport briefly closed the following day due to the tension.

A city rally has been called by pro-independence politicians for October 26, the day Barca are due to host their bitter rivals at Camp Nou.

Omnisport understands LaLiga has asked the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to switch the match to Madrid for security reasons and to avoid disruption.

The committee is due to decide in the coming days.