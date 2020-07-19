Villarreal Rout Eibar on Day of Emotional Farewells July 19, 2020 20:32 6:11 min The Yellow Submarine romped to a 4-0 win over Eibar as Santi Cazorla and Bruno Soriano made their final appearances for the club Villarreal Eibar Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Santi Cazorla Gerard Moreno -Latest Videos 1:14 min Mahmut Tekdemir Gives Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Lead 1:23 min Anguissa Opens Scoring Against Eibar 0:56 min Messi: We Need to Be Self-Critical 4:57 min Messi Stars in Demolition of Alaves 1:07 min Messi Bags Brace Against Alaves 1:11 min Semedo Nets Barcelona's Fourth 1:06 min Luis Suarez Extends Barca's Lead Over Alaves 1:19 min Messi Doubles Barca's Lead Over Alaves 0:47 min Ansu Fati Opens the Scoring Against Alaves 0:35 min Riqui Puig Smashes the Alaves Crossbar