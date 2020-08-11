Takefusa Kubo addressed the media during his introductory press conference at Villarreal, where he will spend the 2020-21 LaLiga season on loan from Real Madrid. The 19-year old Japanese winger spent last season on loan at Mallorca.

"I am very pleased to be a part of this great team. I just saw the pitch and I've played here one time and I think it's a spectacular pitch and the city too. I want to give my maximum for the team and have a great season not just individually but as a collective."