Ronald Koeman, FC Barcelona head coach:

"I think you cannot be happy to draw against Granada at home but after we conceded the opener, we knew it will be a very complicated match as we needed to draw first if we wanted to have chances to win the match, but I think we fought until the end. We were a bit unlucky in the second half because Luuk de Jong had a clear chance to draw that would have given us more minutes to try to win. "

"We are unhappy because we want to win our matches, especially when we play at home, but as I said it was a very difficult match. I think with the players that are available at the moment we have done our best. With a bit more luck we could have won the match. "