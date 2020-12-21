Sergio Ramos was lucky not to concede a penalty at Ipurua, believes Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman.

The Real Madrid defender appeared to inadvertently handle the ball towards the end of Los Blancos' 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday, but escaped punishment from referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero as well as VAR.

"I saw the incident and, for me, it's a penalty," Koeman said ahead of Barca's trip to Valladolid on Tuesday.

"I don't understand the criteria for using VAR. Like I said on the day of the Madrid game, there are things that cannot be understood.

"If you asked ten people if it was a penalty, nine would say it was.

"However, the referee and his team decided not to call it."