Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has withdrawn from the Germany squad for their upcoming fixtures because of an adductor injury.

The 31-year-old linked up with his national side on Monday for the World Cup qualifiers with Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia.

However, Germany confirmed on Tuesday that Kroos has returned to Madrid as a precautionary measure and will play no part in any of their games over the next eight days.

"Our medical department has examined and treated Toni intensively," said head coach Joachim Low, who will step down from his position at the end of the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

"He would have liked to stay with us, and I am reluctant to be without him. But with a view to the Euros, we decided that the full recovery from this injury must be a priority."

Kroos earned his 100th cap for Germany in October's 3-3 draw with Switzerland and has featured 35 times in all competitions for Madrid this season.

He previously missed two games earlier this season with a gluteal injury, seeing him play no part in the league wins over Real Valladolid and Levante.

While the 2014 World Cup winners will sorely miss Kroos, Madrid too will be hoping injury does not keep him on the sidelines during a crucial period of the 2020-21 season.

No prognosis has yet been released for the midfielder, who played 70 minutes of his side's 3-1 win over Celta at the weekend.

On April 3 the Merengue are back in action in La Liga against Eibar, as they continue their pursuit of leaders Atletico.

Just three days later they host Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.