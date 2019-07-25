Andres Iniesta believes there could be a place at Barcelona for the return of his former teammate Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is at odds with his employers, who have confirmed he can leave for the right price, and Iniesta is eager to see the Brazilian back with the Spanish champions.

"I have said it many times, for me, as a player he is one of the best there is," Iniesta said. "If his signing is going well or badly, that is something the club must conclude.

"They are considerations of the sports management. But as a player, he is one of the best."