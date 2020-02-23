Eden Hazard is set to miss Real Madrid's upcoming clashes against Manchester City and Barcelona after suffering a hairline fracture to his right ankle.

The club confirmed that the Belgium international "has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula."

The 29-year-old, who has only recently returned from a fractured ankle, had to be substituted in the 67th minute of Saturday's shock 1-0 defeat to Levante, and clearly looked in pain as he hobbled off the field.

This setback comes at a crucial time in Madrid's season, with Zinedine Zidane's men preparing to host Manchester City on Wednesday in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, before facing LaLiga title rivals Barcelona next Sunday.

Hazard was making just his second outing since requiring surgery on his right ankle after he was hurt against Paris Saint-Germain on November 2.

His debut campaign in the Spanish capital got off to a delayed start following a thigh injury in pre-season, forcing him to wait until September 14 to make his debut following his arrival from Chelsea in June.