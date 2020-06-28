Karim Benzema earned lofty praise after his sensational assist teed up the decisive goal in Real Madrid's 1-0 win at Espanyol.

Casemiro grabbed the only goal at RCDE Stadium to send Madrid two points clear at the top of LaLiga, yet the 45th-minute strike owed almost everything to the skill of Benzema.

The former France international's 117th assist of his Madrid career came via an outrageous back-heel through the legs of defender Bernardo Espinosa to give Casemiro a simple finish.

The stunning touch swiftly prompted comparisons to ex-Madrid great Guti, who famously teed up Benzema for an open goal with a similarly stunning touch against Deportivo La Coruna in 2010.

As clips were shared of both goals on social media, Guti joined in the conversation to praise his former team-mate.

Sharing a picture of his own assist, the 43-year-old tagged Benzema and posted a series of clapping emojis.

"Magic, friend," he wrote. "Brutal."