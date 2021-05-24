Guardiola Reveals Aguero Will Join Messi At Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed football's worst kept secret that star forward Sergio Aguero is set to join Barcelona this off-season.

It had widely been reported that Aguero had agreed to a two-year deal with LaLiga giants Barca on a free transfer, with his City exit confirmed two months ago.

Guardiola "revealed a secret" after City's 5-0 final-day win over Everton where Aguero signed off with a double as the club lifted the Premier League title on Sunday.

"I'm pretty sure, maybe I'll reveal a secret, maybe he is close to a agreeing a deal for the club of my heart, from Barcelona," Guardiola told BBC.

Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero is close to agreeing a deal with "the club of my heart".#MOTD pic.twitter.com/4DeDPFVE3H — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 23, 2021

"He's going to play alongside the best player of all time, Lionel Messi. I'm pretty sure he's going to enjoy it and make my club Barcelona stronger and strongest with him on the pitch."

Aguero has been with City since 2011, making 389 appearances and scoring a club record 260 goals.

The 32-year-old won 15 trophies with City, including five Premier League titles, ending the club's wait in 2011-12 when he scored a dramatic late winner.

Aguero won the 2014-15 Premier League Golden Boot and is a two-time winner of City's Player of the Year, in 2011-12 and 2014-15.