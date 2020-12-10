Antoine Griezmann has cut ties with Huawei amid reports the telecommunications company is developing technology designed to repress China's mostly Muslim minority Uighurs population.

The Barcelona star announced his decision to end his partnership with the company on social media.

The 29-year-old international entered into a partnership with Huawei in 2017, acting as a brand ambassador for the company in his native France.

"Following strong suspicions that Huawei may have contributed to the development of a 'Uighur Alert' through a facial recognition software, I am announcing the immediate termination of my partnership with the company," Griezmann said on Instagram.

"I sieze this occasion to invite Huewei not only to disprove these accusations, but also to take specific actions as soon as possible to condemn this mass scale repression and use its influence to contribute to the respect of human rights."