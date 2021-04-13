Florentino Perez has been re-elected as Real Madrid president for a fifth successive term after running unopposed.

Perez, 74, called on the club's electoral board to set in motion the process of deciding a president and board of directors last week.

Madrid have not carried out a full election since 2006, when the incumbent Perez lost out to Ramon Calderon, but he resigned three years later.

Perez returned for a second stint then as the only candidate to stand and has been in place ever since.

It briefly appeared as though Perez could have a rival in businessman Enrique Riquelme, having suggested an intention to run.

However, a Madrid statement released on Tuesday confirmed Perez was the only declared candidate and he retains his position.

"On April 13, 2021 in Madrid, at 00:01 hours, at the headquarters of the Real Madrid Club de Futbol electoral board, the individuals listed at the beginning met to discuss and decide on the matters listed below," the statement read.

"Given the existing health situation resulting from COVID-19, the president [of the electoral board], Mr. Jose Manuel de Carlos Grau, has decided that the members of the electoral board who so wish may participate telematically.

"Having presented no more than one candidacy declared by this electoral board and by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the current by-laws of the club, Mr Florentino Perez Rodriguez is declared president of Real Madrid and the board of directors of Real Madrid."