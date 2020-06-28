Zinedine Zidane has named Isco in Real Madrid's starting line-up for Sunday's LaLiga clash away to Espanyol.

The Spaniard, who has not started a LaLiga game since January's 2-0 win over Barcelona, replaces Luka Modric in midfield, with the Croatian suspended.

Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard will lead the line as Los Blancos look to move two points clear at the top of the table following Barca's 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Marcelo returns in place of Ferland Mendy, while James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior are among the attacking options available to Zidane on the bench.

Meanwhile, Lei Wu will partner Raul de Tomas up front for the hosts as Espanyol look to end a three-game winless run to climb out of bottom place.

Following the abrupt sacking of Abelardo on Saturday, interim coach Rufete will be taking charge of the Catalan club for the first time.

Watch Espanyol vs. Real Madrid @ 4pm ET / 1pm PT on beIN SPORTS