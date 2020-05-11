Eden Hazard was pictured training with Real Madrid as Los Blancos cranked up preparations for a potential LaLiga resumption next month.

It has been an injury-hit debut campaign for Hazard, who joined from Chelsea in a big-money move prior to the 2019-20 season.

The Belgium forward fractured his right ankle during a 1-0 defeat at Levante in February, having recovered from a similar injury sustained in a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain in November.

But Hazard was back in training on Monday, with the Spanish top-flight having been halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, and Marcelo were also shown on Madrid's Twitter account, with several others included in a gallery on the club's official website.

A Madrid statement read: "Two months later, the squad has returned to the training pitches at Real Madrid City.

"The players have been working out since 10AM under the direction of Zinedine Zidane and the strict health rules of the LFP protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Divided into two shifts and on various pitches, the Real Madrid players perform their first individual exercises with and without the ball."

Barcelona returned to training on Friday, with fellow LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid back a day later.

Atletico's Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi was absent amid reports he had tested positive for coronavirus, with the club alluding to the situation with a message on Twitter that read: "Renan Lodi salutes you from home. See you soon on the pitch!"

LaLiga has no definitive return date as yet, but president Javier Tebas said on Sunday he is targeting a resumption from June 12 and matches taking place every day for 35 days.

Barca led Madrid by two points after 27 rounds prior to LaLiga's suspension.