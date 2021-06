Ousmane Demble has just 12 months left on his current Barcelona contract.

In an interview with L'Equipe, he admits to being uncertain about his future, but says he is set for discussions with the club's front office:

“I don’t know, we will see. We are going to meet with the Barça board. I have time still, I am not in a hurry, they are not either, we will see how it will go. First, I am completely focused on the Euros, then I will go on holiday. The season was long.”