Ousmane Dembele was forced off with injury during Barcelona's clash with Leganes on Sunday.

The Frenchman put on a star showing against the Madrid side, and opened the scoring with a smart right-footed finish in the 32nd minute. However, his evening was cut short after he fell awkwardly during the second half.

Ernesto Valverde took the 21-year-old off in the 68th minute, replacing him with Malcom.

Dembele has been involved in 11 goals in 19 league appearances this season, scoring eight and providing three assists.