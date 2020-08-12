Villarreal have completed the signing of Francis Coquelin from rivals Valencia, with Dani Parejo seemingly set to follow.

Former Arsenal midfielder Coquelin has signed a four-year deal with Villarreal, having spent two and a half seasons with Valencia, winning the 2018-19 Copa del Rey.

It is anticipated Parejo, the Valencia skipper, will join his teammate in making the short trip to El Madrigal.

Parejo had previously spoken of retiring at Valencia but was subsequently criticized by new Manchester City signing Ferran Torres.