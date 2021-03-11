Carlos Soler has accepted his role as a leader in the Valencia locker room despite his relatively young age.

The 24-year-old became one of the club's most veteran players following a summer dominated by key departures.

"The whole year has been very different for everyone," Soler said.

"There was a big change at the club, in the summer a lot of players left."

Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin joined local rivals Villarreal for a combined fee of €13 million, while Geoffrey Kondogbia signed for Atletico Madrid, and Rodrigo and Ferran Torres were sold to Premier League clubs.

The mass exodus has naturally taken its toll on the team, with Los Che currently sitting in the bottom half of the table with 30 points from 26 games.

Stepping up as a leader

"Because of all the changes, there was some uncertainty at the beginning of the season.

"This is a very new project, obviously we'd like to have more points and be more secure.

"We're one of the youngest sides in the top-flight.

"There is a group of us here who have more experience of LaLiga, and we've got to show the younger players what it means to play for Valencia and in this league.

"The four years I've played for the [first] team have really helped me raise my level.

"In terms of age, there aren't any veterans here. Despite that, we're doing everything we can to help the youngsters.

"I've been at the club for 17 years, and what's more I'm a fan.

"I think players like us [Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato and me] help the squad feel like they all belong.

Valencia's goals for the season

"Our objective is to win every weekend, I know that's a cliche but that's the way it is.

"We can't be self satisfied. We've got to do our absolute best because we're Valencia, we're a club that's always been up at the top.

"But we're a young team, we're coming off the back of a tough campaign."

Valencia will look to salvage some pride on Friday when they take on local rivals Levante in the Valencian derby.

Levante vs. Valencia - Friday @ 3:00pm ET / Noon PT on beIN SPORTS ESPANOL and LaLiga TV