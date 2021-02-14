Can Real Madrid Overcome Latest Injury Crisis? February 14, 2021 23:16 3:06 min Zinedine Zidane has eight first team players unavailable through injury. So what is behind Los Merengues' fitness issues? Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane La Liga Dani Carvajal The Soccer Xtra -Latest Videos 3:52 min The Ligue 1 Title Race: Contenders and Pretenders 8:00 min Bordeaux And Marseille Share Spoils In Draw 0:16 min Pjanic Puzzled by Lack of Barca Game Time 3:06 min Can Real Madrid Overcome Latest Injury Crisis? 11:31 min Cameroon U20 Snatch Late Winner Over Mauritania 10:06 min Betis Close in on Top Six With Win Over Villarreal 1:07 min Sunday Jang Junior Gives Cameroon U20 1-0 Lead 1:51 min OM Go Down to Nine Men Against Bordeaux 1:13 min Emerson Doubles Betis' Lead Over Villarreal 1:28 min Fekir Fires Betis In Front at La Ceramica