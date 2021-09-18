Karim Benzema returned to training with Real Madrid ahead of their upcoming La Liga match against Valencia on Sunday.

The French international missed yesterday's training but it will be fully fit to play against Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti's team defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in their Champions League opener and they are hoping to continue with their unbeaten run against Valencia.

Gareth Bale picked a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for two months, while Eden Hazard is expected to start from the bench.

The host team sit in second place in the standings with 10 points after winning three and draw another in their first four La Liga matches.

Last season, Valencia defeated Real Madrid 4-1 when both teams met at Mestalla.