Karim Benzema continued his great form from last season by scoring a brace leading Real Madrid to a 4-1 win away in Alaves in their first match of the 2021/22 LaLiga season.

Madrid had a slow start on the first half in Carlo Ancelotti's first league game since taking charge of the club for a second stint. Benzema calmed things down in the second half by scoring in the 48th minute after being served up by Eden Hazard.

Nacho Fernandez added the second goal at 56' by netting a pass by Luka Modric.

Benzema scored his second goal of the night in the 62nd minute

Alaves got closer at minute 65 when striker Joselu scored a penalty after a foul by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Vinicius Jr added a final goal for the visitors coming in from the bench at 90+2 with a diving header after a cross from David Alaba.