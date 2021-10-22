Karim Benzema must wait until 24th November to discover his fate following day three of his trial in Versailles.

The 33-year-old has been accused of complicity in an attempt to blackmail fellow footballer Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape found on his phone.

On the final day of hearings, Benzema's lawyers dismissed the charges against him and insisted that the prosecution has been driven by the media interest in the case.

The Real Madrid and France forward, who did not attend the proceedings in Versailles, is one of five people on trial over the attempted extortion of former France team-mate Valbuena in 2015.

The four other defendants were being tried on charges of attempted blackmail.

Prosecutors asked for Benzema to be fined 75,000 Euros (87,000 US dollars) - the maximum allowed on the charge - and given a suspended 10-month jail term, while the law allows for a maximum of five years imprisonment.

In their closing arguments on Friday, the defence tried to outline the lack of intent from most of the defendants to extort money and to threaten Valbuena.