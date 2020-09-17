A campaign to oust Josep Maria Bartomeu is gathering steam after a group of the club's voting members reached the required number of signatures to activate a vote of no confidence against the embattled Barcelona president.

In order to force a change at the top, 15% (16,520) of registered voting members needed to submit a "no confidence" decision before the September 17 deadline.

The group, which calls itself Més que una Moció, presented 20,687 votes to the club's on Thursday, meaning the club will now have to hold a referendum within the next 10-20 days to decide whether Bartomeu completes his tenure.

💪 PODÍEM❗

🔥 VOLÍEM❗

✅ HO HEM FET❗



🚨 20.731 SIGNATURES 🚨



GRÀCIES VOLUNTARIS!

GRÀCIES SOCIS I SÒCIES!

G-R-À-C-I-E-S!#MesQueUnaMocio, una oportunitat per tornar a ser Més que un Club pic.twitter.com/r2MkUSH5iT — Plataforma Més que una Moció (@MesQueUnaMocio) September 17, 2020

If two-thirds vote in favor of the motion, Bartomeu will be forced to step down.

Bartomeu has been under heavy pressure following a 2019-20 season that saw the LaLiga title slip through Barcelona's fingers to rivals Real Madrid, an embarrassing Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, and the dramatic saga of Lionel Messi submitting a transfer request before contractual obligations forced him into another season with the club.