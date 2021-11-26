Barcelona will visit Villarreal on Saturday, looking to improve on their mediocre start to the La Liga campaign.

The Catalan team is seventh in the Spanish top flight, ten points behind leaders and arch-rival Real Madrid.

In the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona missed a string of chances at the Camp Nou Tuesday against Benfica - but managed to stay two points ahead of the Portuguese side.

If Barca fails to beat Bayern away - which is unlikely - Benfica could overtake the Spanish club with a win at home to already-eliminated Dynamo Kyiv.

If they finish tied on points, Benfica would advance courtesy of their head-to-head record.