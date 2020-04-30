Barcelona Look Inward to Reduce Wage Bill April 30, 2020 17:19 2:32 min As pressure to balance the books mounts at the Camp Nou, on-loan players and academy prospects hold the key to Barcelona's future transfer dealings. rafinha Barcelona Philippe Coutinho Emerson La Liga Samuel Umtiti Marc Cucurella Carles Alena Jean-Clair Todibo Ansu Fati -Latest Videos 7:28 min Transfer Wire: Mbappe's PSG Pledge 12:37 min Checking In With... Jesse Marsch 3:28 min Lyon 'Reserve Right to Appeal' Ligue 1 Standings 23:04 min LaLiga Nations: Argentina 2:00 min Happy 28th Birthday To Marc-André ter Stegen 22:28 min Ligue 1: Top 50 Plays Of 2019-20 10:55 min LaLiga Life Coach: The Real Madrid Edition 0:30 min PSG Dedicate Title to "Everyday Heroes" 25:09 min Sports Burst - The Winners and Losers of Ligue 1 1:13 min Liverpool Mayor Against Restarting Season