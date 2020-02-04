In what has already been a difficult and injury-filled season, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has suffered another blow.

The Catalan club confirmed today that the 22-year-old - who has not suited up for Barcelona since November 27 - has suffered a tear in his right hamstring.

INJURY UPDATE | Tests carried out on Ousmane Dembélé today have confirmed that he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh. In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/fk7KgzaMC6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2020

Barcelona initially diagnosed Dembele's injury as "discomfort in his right leg as a consequence of muscle fatigue" in a training session on Monday.

He was initially ruled out for 10 weeks and has only started three LaLiga matches this season, spending time in Qatar during his initial period of treatment.

No new timetable has been given for his recovery.