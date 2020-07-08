Ivan Rakitic is the only change to Quique Setien's starting line-up from Sunday's 4-1 victory over Villarreal ahead of Wednesday's LaLiga clash against Espanyol.

The Croatian takes the place of Arturo Vidal as Barcelona look to keep the pressure on Real Madrid, who currently hold a four-point lead at the league summit.

Antoine Griezmann's impressive performance at the Estadio de la Ceramica has earned the Frenchman a place in the Barca XI for the second game running alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez .

A win for Barcelona at the Camp Nou would mathematically relegate Espanyol, bringing the Catalan side's 24-year run in La Primera to an end.

Coach Francisco Rufete has made six changes to the line-up that lost to Leganes, with Raul de Tomas spread heading Los Pericos' attack.

