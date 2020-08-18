Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has had his contract terminated by mutual consent, the LaLiga club have announced.

A statement on the club's official website reads: “FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the termination of the contract binding both parties.

“The club publicly expresses its gratitude to Eric Abidal for the professionalism, commitment, dedication and positive and close treatment towards all the areas that make up the Barca family, and wishes him luck and success in the future.”