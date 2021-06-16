Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains confident Lionel Messi will sign a new deal at the club and insists persuading him to remain at Camp Nou is a straightforward process.

The Barca legend is entering the final weeks of his current deal, which expires on June 30, and reports have previously suggested he is close to penning a two-year extension.

However, negotiations have not been completed just yet, but Laporta indicated he is calm about the situation.

"He wants to stay," said Laporta, speaking at the presentation of the TV3 documentary about Messi.

"I do not contemplate a no. But it isn't easy. We'll do what we can."

Should Messi prolong his Barca career it would represent a remarkable end to the last 12 months, which saw the 33-year-old send shockwaves through world football by declaring he wanted to leave before agreeing to stay.

Laporta said: "There is no need to seduce him. He is determined, if there are a series of circumstances, to stay."

Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina at the Copa America in Brazil, scoring a free-kick in Monday's 1-1 draw with Chile in their tournament opener.

And Laporta revealed Sergio Aguero, Barcelona’s new recruit following his Manchester City exit, is doing his bit to ensure his Argentina team-mate commits to Barca.

Laporta said: "Kun Aguero tells him every day: 'Sign that, we will play together.'

"In economic terms, he [Messi] has made it very easy, but financial fair play is another battleground."

Messi finished top scorer in LaLiga last season with 30 goals in 35 appearances and is the club's record scorer.