Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid has been the subject of constant speculation – and it appears the majority of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful would be glad to see the Welshman move on.

There is expected to be plenty of transfer activity at Madrid in the coming months after a disappointing season which saw Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both fired, before the club finished some 19 points off the pace in LaLiga under the guidance of the returning Zinedine Zidane.

Bale found himself frozen out of the Frenchman's plans towards the end of the season, failing to play a minute of the final three games of the season.

And when AS polled over five million fans to gauge the popularity of each member of Zidane's squad, Bale received just nine per cent approval.

Bale, Ceballos, Keylor... Real Madrid fans give final verdicthttps://t.co/W5yZmYxisT — AS English (@English_AS) May 23, 2019

Other standout members of the team to have lost the backing of those in the stands were Isco on 31 per cent, Marcelo on 33 and Toni Kroos on 36.

During the Clasico defeat to Barcelona in March, Bale was jeered by fans when he was replaced by Marco Asensio.

VINICIUS REFLECTS ON "GREAT SEASON" AT REAL MADRID

Dani Carvajal proved to be the most popular member of the Madrid squad with 92 per cent approval, with Vinicius Jr second on 89 and club captain Sergio Ramos third on 84.

Another player linked heavily with a Bernabeu exit is goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but he got 76 per cent of fans' backing, ahead of Thibaut Courtois, his principle rival for the number one shirt, on 65.

Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric only got a middling score, with 63 per cent backing the Croatia star.