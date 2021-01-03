Athletic Club have parted ways with head coach Gaizka Garitano.

The LaLiga club announced the decision following Sunday's 1-0 win over Elche at San Mames.

Club statement:

"Gaizka took over the first team on December 5, after having previously been in charge of the reserves, Bilbao Athletic.

"The coach from Derio oversaw 89 matches with the first team. Leading the lions to last season’s Copa final, which is yet to be played, stands out amongst his achievements in that time.

"Athletic Club would like to thank Gaizka and his staff for the effort and dedication they have shown since taking over the first team when it was in a delicate sporting situation. Since which they have always done their best for the Club.

"The Club would like to wish them all the best in the future."