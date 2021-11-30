Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he would have picked up Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or but that he respected the decision to give Lionel Messi the men's Ballon d'Or award for record-extending 7th time.

"I have a conflict, you see, because I'm at Real Madrid and, if I had a vote, I couldn't vote for a player who isn't at Real Madrid. So, if I had to pick the best, I'd have picked Karim first, Vinicius second, Courtois third, Casemiro fourth, Kroos fifth and then, I don't know, Camavinga. I must respect the result because to talk about Messi is to talk about one of the best or maybe even the best player, but that's my opinion, but if it would have be up to me, I'd have picked up Karim. "