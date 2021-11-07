Carlo Ancelotti claimed that the first 80 minutes of the match against Rayo Vallecano were Real Madrid's best of the season, but reprimanded his players for not being clinical enough and allowing the opponent to come close to leveling up in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Real returned to the top of the table with a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu with Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema putting the hosts in control at the break.

But veteran striker Radamel Falcao replied 15 minutes from the end to set up a nervy finish for Ancelotti's men with Thibaut Courtois making a fine save in injury time to ensure his side took all three points.