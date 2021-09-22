Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid head coach (on Real Madrid's form):

"We always manage to put in the right attitude in the matches. I think it is working out well for us, we play well. This team has great quality, but the team spirit is the key to our recent results. We have always been fighting until the end."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid head coach (on Ronald Koeman's struggles at Barcelona):

"My experience taught me that every team faces some troubles every season. It can be sooner or later. Right now it is going well for us, but I know for sure that we will have to face problems. The only thing that a coach can do is to work to solve those problems. Nothing else."