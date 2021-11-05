The Italian coach of Real Madrid reflected on the struggles of his players, particularly with injuries, and put his attention with the media in a press conference to Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Talking about the Welshman, Ancelotti said: First of all, I´m not his father. Yes, the fans are upset with Bale. He might not have had a very good performance during his last period here. He was transferred to Tottenham, he wasn´t doing well here, but I think no one forgets what Bale has done here. He helped us win the cup in 2014, Copa del Rey, he helped us win the Champions League against Liverpool. I don't think Real Madrid fans will ever forget this. Now he's not at his best, that´s right, but we need to have faith."

He then added, about Eden Hazard, "The player´s not happy, he's obviously not happy because he´s a quality player who´s training well, who´s professional, who´s serious, and he deserves minutes. That's true, he deserves some minutes for what he's doing , and he will have minutes if he keeps doing what he´s doing, he needs to believe he will have some minutes. Will it be tomorrow? I don't know, maybe."

Real Madrid plays against neighbors Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.