Valencia Will End Batshuayi Loan In January

According to Valencia's Sporting Director Mateu Alemany, Michy Batshuayi's loan spell in Spain will be brought to a close this month.

Alemany stated at a news conference on Thursday: "The player knows [of his departure] and we hope that it can be solved soon for the good of all parties."

HAS VALENCIA'S "PATIENCE RUN OUT" WITH BATSHUAYI?

The Belgian striker will return to Chelsea six months ahead of schedule, after scoring just once in 15 La Liga appearances.