Christian Eriksen has told Tottenham he wants to "try something new" but says he is not aware of any offer from Real Madrid.

The Denmark international's contract is set to expire at the end of next season and it appears as though Tottenham's hand could be forced as their playmaker seeks a "step up" to the next level.

Eriksen, 27, figured prominently as Spurs made an unexpected run to the Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Speaking to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet , Eriksen said: "I feel that I am at a place in my career where I might want to try something new. I have the deepest respect for everything that has happened at Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new.

"I hope there will be clarification during the summer. That's the plan. In football you do not know when clarification will come. It can happen anytime. It would be best for everyone if it happens as soon as possible, but in football things take time.

"It depends on Daniel Levy. And another club has to come in. Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can't set a date yourself.

"If I have to go, then hopefully it will be a step up. It's [a potential move to Real Madrid] a step up. But that requires Real Madrid to call Tottenham and say they want me. And they have not done so yet, as far as I know.

"It is hard. It depends on the possibilities. If nothing pops up that is more exciting, why not stay at Tottenham? If I am to sign a new contract it depends on the conditions."