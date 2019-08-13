Sports Burst - Atletico in Wanda-land

By Tim Stannard

La Liga turns into three-way tussle with titanic summer of signings for Atletico Madrid

While Real Madrid and Barcelona are squabbling over Neymar and still trying to work out who will be in their squads for next season, Atletico Madrid have been getting it done.

And then some.

The close season departures of Antoine Griezmann, Rodri, Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Juanfran should have left Rojiblanco fans very concerned indeed about the immediate future.

But a single-minded ruthlessness that Diego Simeone displays with his teams on the pitch has been used in the transfer market with Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Kieran Trippier, Mario Hermoso, Felipe and Hector Herrera coming in.

Even Diego Costa looks as fit as a fiddle which is akin to another new signing in Wanda-land.

But that is still not enough for Simeone who has made a move on Tuesday for another forward player. Spain and Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno is set to be announced as yet another summer signing for Atleti for a fee of $67 million, a figure fairly close to the profit made so far in the transfer market.

The footballer left Mestalla on Tuesday to head to the Spanish capital to boost Atletico Madrid's title chances even further and leave Valencia in somewhat of a pickle. As usual.

Sports Burst's live show with Andres Cordero and Ray Hudson will look at whether this signing puts Atletico Madrid into the realm of genuine La Liga title contenders. Neymar may also come up as a topic if we are nice to Dre.

Neymar lands in Portugal as Barca make first push for signing

Time for a change of tactics from Sports Burst.

It is going to lay just a bunch of stories and counter-stories about Neymar and let you decide what will happen with the Brazilian over the next few weeks. If anything.

The latest sighting of Neymar himself puts him in Portugal to watch a concert. Which is a very Neymar thing to do. According to all the papers on the planet, his lawyers were at the Camp Nou on Monday, while Sport is claiming that Barcelona's people are heading to Paris to make a first formal offer of $90 million plus Philippe Coutinho. Good luck with that.

A journalist close to Neymar, Marcelo Bechler, claims that while Neymar would like to return to Barcelona, the footballer would also accept a move to Real Madrid despite the fact that the badge-kissing presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu would be more than a little awkward.

Were Real Madrid to sign Neymar then both Isco and James Rodriguez would apparently be sold on to foot the bill for a footballer that is is not really needed.

La Liga kicks off on Friday with Barcelona at Athletic Bilbao. While Barcelona may or may not be lining up with Neymar, beIN SPORTS will be presenting its own brand new signing for the season with Hope Solo on board for the new campaign.

Perisic joins up with Bayern Munich as Flamengo bid for Super Mario

Might as well go all in on the transfer market on Tuesday then.

Ivan Perisic has left Inter for Bayern Munich with the Bundesliga champions announcing the footballer's signing on loan with an option to buy for $23 million next season. Bayern's campaign gets underway on Friday against Hertha Berlin.

#FCBayern have signed Croatia international Ivan Perišić. The World Cup runner up will join the club on loan from Inter Milan with immediate effect. #ServusIvan #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gHJVZtxYOC — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 13, 2019

Perhaps one of the most complex deals ever - even more opaque than a tin of black paint - will finally bring Hirving Lozano to Napoli this week.

Flamengo's peeps are in Italy to try and persuade Mario Balotelli to return with them for a tremendous Brazilian adventure full of so much potential both on and off the field.

The Gianluigi Donnarumma rumor room is back with the goalkeeper now being linked with PSG to help fund the purchase of Isco or James Rodriguez, should Neymar move to the Bernabeu.

Before heading off, worth mentioning that there is some fine Copa Sudamericana action back on beIN SPORTS screens on Tuesday with Independiente del Valle of Ecuador trying to pull back a 2-1 deficit against Independiente of Argentina in their second leg, quarterfinal tie.

Basically it's Independence Day 2 and it really can't be any worse than the movie.