Sevilla Sign Wober From Ajax For $12M

Sevilla have reached an agreement to sign young Ajax defender Maximilian Wober, subject to a medical, according to their official website.

The Austrian, 20, is a left-footed centre-back who can also operate as a left-back, and will move for a fee thought to be in the region of €10.5m (£9.4m/$12m).

Wober has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this season, although many have been from the bench.