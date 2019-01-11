Sevilla Sign Wober From Ajax For $12M

GOAL
Sevilla have reached an agreement to sign young Ajax defender Maximilian Wober, subject to a medical, according to their official website.
The Austrian, 20, is a left-footed centre-back who can also operate as a left-back, and will move for a fee thought to be in the region of €10.5m (£9.4m/$12m).
Wober has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this season, although many have been from the bench.
🚨 We have reached an agreement for the signing of Maximilian Wöber!— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 11, 2019
All the info ➡️ https://t.co/nzYaj2FOhe#vamosmisevilla pic.twitter.com/jDpecVsCxk