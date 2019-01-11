Español
Munir Joins Sevilla From Barcelona For $1.2M

Munir El Haddadi has completed a move from Barcelona to Sevilla for a $1.2million transfer fee

Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Munir El Haddadi to Seville pending a medical and contract.

The 23-year-old Munir was in the last six months of his contract with the La Liga champions and was free to sign a pre-contract with Sevilla that would have allowed him to join the club in the summer.

However, the clubs have instead reached an agreement for him to join the club in the January window, with Barcelona annoucing they have received a €1,050,000 fee.

