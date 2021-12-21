Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona: Kounde in remarkable sending off as Araujo does Real Madrid a favour

Jules Kounde was sent off as Sevilla missed the opportunity to crank up the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Barcelona on Tuesday.

Los Nervionenses, who secured a last-gasp win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, went ahead shortly after the half-hour mark thanks to a smart set-piece routine finished by Alejandro Gomez.

Barca took a point back to Catalonia, though, courtesy of Ronald Araujo's header in the 45th minute, with Kounde seeing red in the 64th minute for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba's face after a coming together between the two players.

The result meant Sevilla failed to close to within three points of Carlo Ancelotti's leaders, while Barca passed up the chance to go fourth.

Barca dominated the early stages, with Ousmane Dembele looking particularly lively, but they were unable to truly test Yassine Bounou.

The hosts soon found their footing, though, and Rafa Mir saw an effort ruled out for offside midway through the first half.

Lopetegui's side went ahead in the 32nd minute when Gomez superbly swept Ivan Rakitic's low corner into Marc-Andre ter Stegen's bottom-right corner from 12 yards.

Barca drew level from a corner of their own on the stroke of half-time, Araujo heading into the bottom-left corner from Dembele's inviting delivery.

Sevilla's hopes of going on to win the game suffered a blow when Kounde reacted foolishly to Alba, leaving referee Carlos del Cerro Grande with little option but to send him off.

Gavi missed a glaring chance and Dembele struck the post from distance as Barca ultimately failed to make their advantage count in the closing stages.