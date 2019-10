GOAL

Real Madrid are turning up the heat in their pursuit of Fabian Ruiz, reports AS.

Negotiations are dependent on if the midfielder signs a new deal with Napoli, as any renewal would almost certainly price him out of a move.

Fabian is not desperate to force a departure from the club, as he is grateful for Carlo Ancelotti's faith.

He is also looking ahead to next summer's Euros with his role as a guaranteed starter at Napoli furthering his case for a Spain spot.