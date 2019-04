GOAL

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, with advanced talks over a summer transfer now underway.

According to AS, the Serbian signed for the Bundesliga club permanently from Benfica this week, but they are now looking to sell him on for a hefty profit.

Frankfurt want around €60 million (£52m, $67m) for Jovic, who has scored 25 goals across all competitions this season.