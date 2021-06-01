REPORT: Real Madrid Eye Ancelotti Reunion

Real Madrid have been in contact with Carlo Ancelotti to replace Zinedine Zidane, according to AS.

The Everton boss previously led Los Blancos from 2013-15, winning the Champions League title and Club World Cup in 2014.

Cadena SER reports Florentino Perez has reached out to Ancelotti and Everton have begun to ponder replacements in the event that he leaves.

Several other candidates have been linked to the opening at the Bernabeu, including Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Raul and Xabi Alonso.

