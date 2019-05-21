Report: Leganes Want Reguilon On Loan

GOAL

Leganes are looking to strengthen their defence with the loan signing of Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to AS.

The 22-year-old has seen his path to the first team blocked by Marcelo since the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager, and may look elsewhere for first-team experience.

Leganes are looking to replace on-loan Sporting Lisbon left-back Jonathan Silva who is likely to move on to pastures new, and are hoping their development of Reguilon's fellow Madrid youngster Oscar Rodriguez will help them make their case.