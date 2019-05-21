Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Report: Leganes Want Reguilon On Loan

Leganes hope to bring in Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan, according to reports

Reuters

 

GOAL

 

Leganes are looking to strengthen their defence with the loan signing of Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to AS.

The 22-year-old has seen his path to the first team blocked by Marcelo since the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager, and may look elsewhere for first-team experience.

Leganes are looking to replace on-loan Sporting Lisbon left-back Jonathan Silva who is likely to move on to pastures new, and are hoping their development of Reguilon's fellow Madrid youngster Oscar Rodriguez will help them make their case.

Soccer Real Madrid CD Leganes La Liga Sergio Reguilon
Previous Report: Varane To Stay Another Year At Real Madrid
Read
Report: Varane To Stay Another Year At Real Madrid
Next Deportivo Alaves Appoint Asier Garitano As Coach
Read
Deportivo Alaves Appoint Asier Garitano As Coach

Latest Stories