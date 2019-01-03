Español
Report: Everton Have Shown Renewed Interest In Malcom

Everton have shown interest in a transfer for Barcelona's Malcom, according to Spanish reports

Barcelona winger Malcom is the subject of interest from Everton, according to Marca.

The Brazilian has already received lucrative offers from the Chinese Super League and is admired by a number of top European clubs, despite failing to establish himself in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI during his first six months at the Camp Nou.

Everton - who reportedly made a bid for the former Bordeaux attacker last summer -  are now exploring the possibility of bringing Malcom to Goodison Park, but the 21-year-old has no plans to leave Barca during the January transfer window.

