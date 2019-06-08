Español
Report: Barcelona Weigh Stuani Move

Barcelona waiting to finalize Griezmann deal before moving on Stuani, according to reports

Barcelona could move to sign Girona striker Cristhian Stuani - but not until they've secured Antoine Griezmann, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Stuani could be available for as little as €6 million (£5m/$7m) after his side were relegated to the Segunda Division at the end of the season, despite the Uruguayan scoring 19 goals.

STUANI UNDECIDED ON FUTURE AFTER GIRONA

The Catalan giants won't make any move on Stuani until they have secured the signing of Griezmann from Atletico Madrid however, with the Frenchman's release clause set at €120 million (£107m/$136m) on July 1.

