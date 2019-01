GOAL

Having moved Munir out to Sevilla, AS reports that Barcelona have turned their attention to Girona striker Cristhian Stuani.

Ernesto Valverde is eager to bring in another frontman and feels the former Middlesbrough star could be a good fit.

Girona's Stuani is the third top goalscorer in La Liga with 12 goals and, at 32 years old, is experienced enough to contribute immediately for the club.

